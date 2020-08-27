Cadillac Fairview launches new digital tool to manage in-store traffic

Cadillac Fairview is launching a digital tool to help manage in-store and curbside traffic at its shopping centres.
The web-based solution is called the ‘CF Guest List Beta’ and aims to help users pre-plan their shopping experience or better navigate store visits in-person.
Users will be able to use this tool to join a virtual queue, pre-book a time slot to visit specific stores before arriving, or arrange curbside pickups.
Participating retail partners will display QR codes and SMS ‘store codes’ on signs and floor decals at the front of the stores, and shoppers can enter their phone number to join a virtual queue and be notified when it’s their turn to shop.
Alternatively, shoppers can book a store visit in advance by selecting a date and time to visit through an online booking form, which will let them skip the line.
“As of today, Pandora is allowing shoppers to pre book visits at CF Toronto Eaton Centre or join a virtual queue on the spot, with a commitment of seven more CF locations available for the service by mid-September,” CF outlined in a press release.
Further, CF notes that the tool can also be used to access Guest Services for a quicker way to buy gift cards or take advantage of promotions. Customers will be able to try this out at CF Markville starting next week.
Image credit: Cadillac Fairview
Source: Cadillac Fairview
Comments