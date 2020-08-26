Federal court denies Huawei CFO’s request for release of CSIS information

A federal court judge has decided that Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s push for the release of redacted CSIS information will not be granted.
Meng and her defence team argued that the documents will include details that prove that she was the victim of a conspiracy between Canadian and American law enforcement.
Judge Catherine Kane stated in her ruling that the information that Meng and her lawyers are trying to obtain from the documents is not included in them, as reported by theCBC.
“The information does not provide the ‘missing pieces of the puzzle’ that Meng seeks. The redacted information does not respond to or illuminate the allegations of abuse of process and is not the type of information that counsel for Ms. Meng noted would be relevant,” the ruling reads.
Further, Kane notes that even if the information in the redacted documents was relevant, she wouldn’t have released it anyway.
“If any of the redacted information were marginally relevant — which it is not — the court would find that its disclosure would be injurious,” she writes.
It’s been more than a year since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the U.S. for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng has since resided in one of her two mansions located in Vancouver under partial house arrest as she faces extradition to the U.S.
The extradition proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: CBC News
