Asus’ ZenFone 7 series not coming to Canada

Asus announced its upcoming ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro earlier this morning. The handset sports a triple shooter setup that flips up, alongside a front screen without any selfie cameras.
The ZenFone 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a large 5,000mAh battery.
While the ZenFone 6 was one of my favourite smartphones to launch in Canada last year, this new Asus smartphone line is, unfortunately, not coming here this time around.
Asus has provided MobileSyrup an official statement regarding why the smartphone series isn’t releasing here:
“The ZF7 series do not fit the necessary 5G bands for North American 5G. While the 4G will work, we opted against launching a 5G ready/capable phone, without actual 5G support – as would have been the case for North America.”
Unfortunately, the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro’s 5G capabilities don’t work in Canada, according to Asus.
This is disappointing because I was really looking forward to getting my hands on the smartphone.
