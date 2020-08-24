WeChat users group files lawsuit against Trump administration over ban

A group of WeChat users have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s executive order that could possibly ban the app.
The Financial Times reports that a referred to as the WeChat Users Alliance is arguing that the executive order violates First Amendment free speech rights. It’s important to note that the group isn’t affiliated with WeChat.
The group is also arguing that the order targets Chinese Americans who use the app to keep in touch with friends and family in China. They also claim that the order violated Fifth Amendment rights to due process because it’s too vague.
Lawyers for the group have said that it’s up to the users to decide if they want to use the app in regards to privacy concerns, and that it’s not the government’s decision.
A recent report revealed that if Apple was forced to remove WeChat from its App Store, iPhone shipments may drop 30 percent since the app is considered to be important to have in the Chinese market.
It’s important to understand that WeChat isn’t just a messaging service for Chinese users, since it’s also used for payments, news, online shopping and social networking.
This comes as TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is getting ready to launch a lawsuit against the executive order as well.
Source: The Financial Times Via: Engadget
