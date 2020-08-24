Google’s Android TV dongle may launch soon after possible FCC sighting

Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina” has possibly shown up in FCC filings, which indicates that the device may be launching soon.
XDA Developers reported in June that Google was working on a TV dongle that would use Android TV and a standard remote-driven UI, and act entirely independently of a smartphone or tablet. Two new Google devices have appeared at the FCC, and it appears that the dongle may be one of them.
The filings refer to the first product as an “Interactive Media Streaming Device,” and the second one is described as a “Wireless Device.” it’s possible that these two devices are the upcoming Android TV dongle and its remote control.
The report from June indicated that the device will feature an Amlogic S905X2 chipset, which uses a 12nm manufacturing process and has a quad-core CPU with 4 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz.
Sabrina is also expected to support up to 4K videos, HDR10 and Dolby Vision standards. Lastly, it reportedly supports an Auto Low-Latency Mode as well, which indicates that it may have Stadia support.
There have been rumors that Google is working on a new version of Android TV, which will be renamed Google TV alongside the launch of the streaming dongle.
It’s unknown when Google plans to release the device, but previous rumours indicated that Google was aiming for a summer launch. As the summer comes to end, it’s possible that Google may unveil it alongside the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, which are rumoured to be released on September 30th.
