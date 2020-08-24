PREVIOUS|
Huawei Canada ‘Back to School Carnival’ campaign offers up to $100,000 in prizes

Huawei launched its AppGallery back in early May and has become the third-largest app marketplace globally with over 420 million monthly active users. There are Canadian specific apps available such as Cineplex Mobile, Transit App, Wattpad and Indigo.

Heading back to school, Huawei Canada is encouraging Canadians to download specific apps and win gear and premium memberships from its partners.

Dubbed as the ‘Back to School Carnival,’ Huawei users can download select apps for a chance to spin the lucky wheel for prizes. Each download is a chance to win.

The list of valid apps are Cineplex Store, Tidal, Stingray Music, QuickNews, Motorball, Fongo, Fantuan Delivery, PressReader, Huawei Broswer, Reverso, Last Day on Earth: Survival and AliExpress

The available prizes are 1-month premium subscription of Stingray Music, 6-month HiFi subscription of Tidal, $50 gift voucher for Fantuan delivery, a $50 gift voucher for Cineplex and HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020, HUAWEI MediaPad T5 and HUAWEI FreeBuds 3.

In addition, for extra deals, there is a social aspect to this as well. Those interested can also join the contest through Facebook on AppGallery Canada’s page by taking a screenshot of the Carnival web page and post in the comment. There are lucrative prize combo giving away. The combo includes a MateBook 13, MediaPad T5 and FreeBuds 3.

This campaign is on until September 10th and you can check it out here.

