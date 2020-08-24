PREVIOUS|
News

Tesla blocking aftermarket speed mod with latest update

This aftermarket upgrade probably isn't worth buying

Aug 24, 2020

11:21 AM EDT

0 comments

If you have an aftermarket speed mod from Ingenext, you might not want to update to the latest Tesla software just yet. Tesla is splashing a warning on the screen of any cars with the update, which is likely very annoying to drivers.

Ingenext makes a device that drivers can plug into their Dual Motor Model 3s to unlock a 50 horsepower boost and other features like ‘Drift mode’ and a reduced throttle response time. Tesla offers a similar speed update via software, but it costs more than Ingenext’s option.

There’s probably only a small number of users with this $1,400 CAD add-on since it only came out back in June, but it’s still interesting Tesla is blocking the update.

Ingenext told Electrek that it’s working on a fix, but users shouldn’t update to the latest Tesla software for at least one to two weeks.

Electric cars present a unique opportunity for automakers to control their vehicles after users buy them. This is both good and bad — for example, blocking this relatively small speed increase seems wrong, but most people would likely want Tesla to block user-made updates to the self-driving system since they could potentially be dangerous.

Source: Electrek

Related Articles

News

Aug 20, 2020

4:21 PM EDT

Elon Musk says more games are coming to Tesla cars

News

Aug 21, 2020

1:41 PM EDT

Tesla working on feature that detects if children are left in a car

News

Aug 17, 2020

11:13 AM EDT

Tesla adding two-factor authentication to its mobile app

Comments