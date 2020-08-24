Rogers offering free Amazon gift cards when you sign up for select internet plans

Rogers is currency offering free Amazon gift cards when you sign up for select internet packages.
The carrier is giving a $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for its Ignite Internet 75u or 150u internet packages. It’s also offering a $150 Amazon gift card when you purchase an Ignite Internet 500u or Gigabit package.
Rogers notes that these offers are only available for new customers. Eligible customers will have 45 days from the date the invitation email is received to register to redeem this over.
If you cancel your internet services within 30 days of activation, you will no longer be eligible to receive the gift card. This offer is available for a limited time or until supplies last.
Further, Rogers notes that students who sign up via Rogers’ live chat will get an additional exclusive offer.
