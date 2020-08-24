Zoom currently down for some users around the world [Update]

Update 24/08/20 12:50pm ET: Zoom says that all services are now functioning. “Thanks for your patience! Meeting and webinar service has been restored for the majority of users,” the company tweeted.
Popular video conferencing service Zoom is currently down for some users around the world.
Zoom has acknowledged the issue on its status page and noted that it’s facing a partial outage with Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars. It appears that Zoom’s phone and chat services are functioning properly.
“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue,” the company states on its website.
Downdetector reveals that some Canadian users are impacted by the outage as well, and that problems started around 8am ET.
Source: Zoom
