PUBG Mobile to get 1.0 update featuring technical improvements, visual overhaul

The frame rate will be increased and lag reduced

Aug 24, 2020

6:20 PM EDT

PUBG Mobile will receive a big 1.0 update next month that offers various technical and visual refinements.

Releasing September 8th, the update will increase the game’s frame rate by up to 30 percent while reducing lag by 76 percent, depending on the device you’re using.

Further, the game will get a visual overhaul with respect to in-game movement, the main lobby screen and more.

“Particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes, and the addition of scope interaction make every shot more realistic,” said PUBG Corp. in a press release. “Upgrades to lighting systems and texture quality bring the vegetation, sky, and water to life. Models and texture quality are also improved to provide a more realistic feel and high-quality experience.”

In November, PUBG Mobile will also begin hosting a combined World League and World Championship event called the ‘PUBG Mobile Global Championship.’

Players from across the world will compete in the tournament for a chance to win $2 million USD (about $2.64 million CAD).

Source: PUBG Corp.

