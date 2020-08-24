PREVIOUS|
Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S20 5G!

This is our last contest for August, and it’s a good one!

If you’re after a new phone and like the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, then this is one for you.

The Bell Samsung Galaxy S20 is ‘Cosmic Grey,’ and comes with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The S20 sports a 6.2-inch display (3200 x 1440 WQHD+ pixel resolution), a 4,000 mAh battery, and features a 12-megapixel wide shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.

This contest ends August 31st, and the winner will be announced shortly after.

