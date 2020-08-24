PREVIOUS|
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G renders leak phone from all angles

This is our best look at the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G yet

Aug 24, 2020

2:27 PM EDT

This past weekend live images of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 surfaced online.

We’re now seeing renders of the Pixel 4a 5G from all angles. A very similar leak also appeared recently regarding the Pixel 5.

According to the leak, the phone measures in at 153.9 x 74 x 8.6mm, which suggests that the previous leak regarding the device featuring a 6.2-inch display is accurate.

The renders also show that the phone features a headphone jack at the top. This handset will also reportedly sport two rear-facing shooters and a hole-punch camera like the Pixel 5.

Not much else was leaked about the upcoming smartphone. These renders come from 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks). 

Image Credit: 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) 

Source: 91mobiles  and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) 

