Google’s Pixel 4a 5G renders leak phone from all angles

This past weekend live images of the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 surfaced online.
We’re now seeing renders of the Pixel 4a 5G from all angles. A very similar leak also appeared recently regarding the Pixel 5.
And, again, because so many of you asked me to share my own, this likely is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as the #Pixel4a5G.
360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @91mobiles -> https://t.co/hOLrapKHX9 pic.twitter.com/tpmNQa6dps
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 23, 2020
According to the leak, the phone measures in at 153.9 x 74 x 8.6mm, which suggests that the previous leak regarding the device featuring a 6.2-inch display is accurate.
The renders also show that the phone features a headphone jack at the top. This handset will also reportedly sport two rear-facing shooters and a hole-punch camera like the Pixel 5.
Not much else was leaked about the upcoming smartphone. These renders come from 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks).
According to the leak, the phone measures in at 153.9 x 74 x 8.6mm, which suggests previous leaks regarding the device featuring a 6.2-inch display, are accurate.
Image Credit: 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks)
Source: 91mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks)
Comments