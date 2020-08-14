PREVIOUS|
News

Everything at Nomad is 30 percent off if you’re looking for new cables

It's the company's 8th birthday

Aug 14, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Nomad is one of the best phone accessory makers we know, and right now, everything on its website is 30 percent off.

The sale is to celebrate the company’s 8th birthday, and if you’re so inclined, it has a blog post explaining the whole company’s history. 

We’re big fans of the company’s braided cables and wireless chargers, but based on how high quality those products are, I’d expect everything it offers to be solid.

You can check out the deals here.

We’ve reviewed the Base Station and some of the cables if you’re looking for more information on the products.

Source: Nomad

Related Articles

Features

Jul 16, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

Nomad’s new Kevlar cables are stylish, practical and durable

News

Oct 12, 2019

11:46 AM EDT

Nomad teases Airpower-like wireless charger that can charge three devices at once

Reviews

Feb 11, 2019

2:48 PM EST

Nomad’s Titanium Apple Watch straps are a lower-cost challenger to Apple’s Link Bracelet

Comments