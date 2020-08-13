Telus launches sale with $85/20GB promo plan, deals on iPhone, Samsung and more

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus launched a ‘Great Big Sale’ with all kinds of deals on both hardware and plans.
To start, the carrier brought back its limited-time $85/20GB ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plan. Telus has offered versions of this promotion on and off for the last several months. Typically, the $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan includes 10GB of high-speed data followed up unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. The promotion bumps up the high-speed cap to 20GB.
The plan also includes unlimited nationwide calling, texting, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.
For those who don’t want to fork out $85 per month, Telus also has a $75/10GB ‘Peace of Mind’ plan. Aside from the extra data, the ‘Connect’ plan lets customers connect a tablet or smartwatch to the data on their plan. Telus offers plans with more data as well: ‘Simple Share’ plans with shareable data and Canada-U.S. versions of the plans that cost about $20 more per month.
Telus also has several discounts on phones:
- iPhone 11: $0 down, $20 per month device financing with Telus’ Bring-It-Back option (save $333)
- Samsung: Save up to $1,105 on select Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back ($1,105 price applies specifically to S20+)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Get a free Native Union DROP Wireless Charger
- Huawei P40: Until September 8th, get a free Huawei Watch GT 2 (while supplies last)
- Motorola Edge+: $0 down, $29.17 per month device financing with Telus’ Bring-It0Back (save $650)
- Huawei P30 series: Save up to $450 on select Huawei P30 devices
Finally, Telus’ sale applies to accessories as well, with the carrier offering up to 40 percent off for a limited time.
You can check out all the deals available by heading to Telus’ ‘Great Big Sale’ page here.
Comments