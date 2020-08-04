PREVIOUS|
Nintendo sale offers third-party games for up to 80 percent off

Aug 4, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

DOOM

If you’re stuck inside bored because you’re social distancing or quarantining, a Nintendo sale might be all you need.

There are currently quite a few promotions available through the eShop, including a Digital Switch Game sale, Bethesda Publisher sale and NIS America promo.

Here are some of the games below in Canadian pricing:

For the complete list, check out this Reddit post from lbabinz –– it’s a lot easier to use than eShop.

