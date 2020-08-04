Nintendo sale offers third-party games for up to 80 percent off

If you’re stuck inside bored because you’re social distancing or quarantining, a Nintendo sale might be all you need.
There are currently quite a few promotions available through the eShop, including a Digital Switch Game sale, Bethesda Publisher sale and NIS America promo.
Here are some of the games below in Canadian pricing:
- Doom: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $27.99, was $69.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Ys Viii: Lacrimosa of Dana: now $39.99, was $79.99
For the complete list, check out this Reddit post from lbabinz –– it’s a lot easier to use than eShop.
Comments