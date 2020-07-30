Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ appear on Google Play Console device catalogue

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ aren’t available yet, but the South Korean company plans on launching the device on August 5th.
Now, the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ have both appeared in the Google Play Console’s Device catalogue, where every device with Play Services enabled is listed.
The catalogue indicates that the Tab S7 sports a Snapdragon 865 Pro — odd, considering the chipset is called the Snapdragon 865+, not Pro — as well as 6GB of RAM, 1600 x 2560-pixel resolution screen, and Android 10.
Whereas, the Tab S7+ will feature the Snapdragon 865 Pro, 6GB of RAM and a higher 1752 x 2800-pixel resolution display.
Previous rumours suggest the Tab S7+ will use an AMOLED display while the Tab S7 features an LCD screen.
Samsung will launch these tablets alongside the Galaxy Watch 3, Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live. You can learn more about the August 5th Unpacked event here.
Source: PriceBaba
