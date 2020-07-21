PREVIOUS|
News

Netflix is finally coming to Google smart displays

Starting with the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Jul 21, 2020

1:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is rolling out Netflix support to its Nest-branded smart displays.

This update has been a long time coming since you previously couldn’t even ‘Cast’ Netflix to the smart displays for some odd reason.

Sadly, it seems to only be rolling out to Nest-branded displays so far. That said, Google smart display updates often trickle down to third-party speakers like the JBL Link View a few weeks after Nest updates.

Google’s blog post says you can use commands like “Hey Google, play Queer Eye” or, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to take advantage of the new features.

No one on the MobileSyrup team has the feature yet, so we’ve reached out to Google to make sure it’s rolling out in Canada. We’ll update this article with any new information.

Source: Google 

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2019

8:08 PM EST

‘Frozen 2’ Google Nest experience at Toronto Eaton Centre until December 8

News

Jul 17, 2020

12:30 PM EDT

Netflix commits massive budget to Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling spy thriller from the Russo Brothers

News

Jun 11, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Telus promo offers free Google Nest Hub with Pixel 4 purchase

News

Jul 21, 2020

9:06 AM EDT

Google Meet to roll out more security controls for meeting hosts

Comments