OnePlus to reveal its first truly wireless earbuds on July 21

OnePlus has confirmed that its first pair of truly wireless earbuds are launching on July 21st, alongside the OnePlus Nord.
The company confirmed rumours on its official Twitter account and revealed that the earbuds are called the “OnePlus Buds.”
Now you know the name. See our first truly wireless earphones July 21. #OnePlusBuds
— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 13, 2020
“OnePlus Buds are designed to deliver high-quality audio playback and an easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience,” OnePlus stated in a press release.
Recent leaks and rumours have revealed potential sketches of the earbuds, but specific details about them haven’t been revealed yet.
Notable leaker Max J has posted illustrations showing the OnePlus Buds in black and white, which show that they look quite similar to Apple’s Airpods.
— Max J. (@MaxJmb) May 23, 2020
Although we already knew that OnePlus was debuting wireless earbuds this year, we now have an official date to look forward to.
“Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity and an easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in the press release.
It’s important to note that since it has been confirmed that the OnePlus Nord isn’t coming to Canada, it’s possible that the earbuds may not either.
Source: @OnePlus
Comments