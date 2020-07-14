PREVIOUS|
OnePlus says its new ‘Buds’ can last up to 30 hours with charging case

Considering most other earbuds max out at 24 hours of battery life with the case, 30 hours is impressive

Jul 14, 2020

11:41 AM EDT

After OnePlus officially confirmed plans to launch the OnePlus Nord — an affordable phone that sadly won’t come to Canada — and OnePlus Buds, the company has shared some more details about its upcoming true wireless earbuds.

CEO Pete Lau took to OnePlus’ community forums to share information about the upcoming earbuds, including highlighting the product’s impressive battery life. According to Lau, the OnePlus Buds will offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Each earbud is “good for over seven hours of continuous use,” Lau wrote in the forum post. Additionally, he said users could fully top up the buds more than three times from the charging case, giving up to 30 hours before recharging the case.

When you consider the competition, 30 hours of battery is impressive. Apple’s AirPods, Google’s Pixel Buds and Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are all rated for 24 hours of use with the case. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are good for 22 hours.

An extra six to eight hours is nothing to sneeze at. If OnePlus gets other factors like comfort and sound quality right, the OnePlus Buds could be a real contender in the heated earbud market.

Speaking of comfort, Lau also writes about how the company designed the OnePlus Buds to wear for long periods. And for those concerned all the battery will make them heavy, Lau says the buds weigh in at just 4.6 grams while the charging case is 36 grams.

You can read everything Lau has to say about the OnePlus Buds over on the community forum. Further, the OnePlus Buds will launch on July 21st alongside the Nord.

Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google

