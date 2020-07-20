There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Updated offer: Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $80 for new activations and upgrades – was $85 (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $70 for new activations and upgrades – was $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Updated offer: Promo $50 plan with 5GB replaces the Promo $49 plan with 4GB (QC)
- Increased Basic $34 plan to $35 and Basic $38 plan to $40 – now includes 3GB data instead of 2GB (QC)
- Added the LG Velvet 5G + FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 Visa Prepaid card
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones with Smart Pay + Device Return option
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 3a 64GB and 4XL 64GB, and the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro 128GB with Smart Pay and SmartPay + Device Return option
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions)
- Unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 and $55 prepaid voice and data plans OR 3GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- New $2 Day Pass plan with unlimited Talk & Text
- New $3 Day Pass plan with unlimited Talk, Text & Data
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
New
- LG Velvet pre-order offers free pair of LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds ($200 value) and a $200 Visa Prepaid Card
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB/256GB) , iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB/256GB) and Huawei P30 Lite with with Fido Payment Program
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $140 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program – comprising of $40 waived connection fee with online order + $100 bill credit (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions (2-year only)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the LG Velvet 5G
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Z Flip with select My Tab
- Updated pricing on most phones with My Tab on $65 special plan
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 8GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store – not on WO)
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the LG Velvet 5G + FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 VISA Gift card
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020)
- Dropped pricing on the Coolpad SNAP with the Tab
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro 128GB with the Tab
- Bonus 43” TCL 4K Smart TV for new activations on the TCL 10 Pro
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and Motorola One Hyper
- $75 VISA Gift card on the LG K61 or $50 VISA Gift card on the LG K41s
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with the $35 plan (2GB total with AutoPay, was 1.5GB)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
New
- Added the LG K20 (2019)
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $80/mo. – was $85 – still valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $70/mo. – was $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Discounted the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro with Financing or Financing + Upfront Edge
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Added the Motorola Moto E (2020) and Huawei P40 Pro + Free Huawei Watch GT2 for new activations
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 8 128GB, LG G8X ThinQ, LG K61, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with Plus Pricing and and 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- New $85 Peace of Mind Plus plan with 20GB for $80/mo. (main regions) OR 15GB for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Added the Alcatel Go Flip 3 and LG Velvet 5G + FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 Visa Prepaid card
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 Pro
- $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- New Nationwide Talk & Text 30 plan comes with Unlimited Talk & Text + 500MB data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- New Nationwide Talk & Text 40 plan comes with Unlimited Talk & Text + 1GB data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- Updated Offer: Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan now comes with 1GB data + 3.5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- Updated Offer: Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan now comes with 3GB data + 4GB bonus data (all regions)
Ongoing
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- Unlimited Evenings & Weekends province-wide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan (MB/SK)
Videotron
New
- 10GB Bonus Data per year on the 2GB and 4GB Basic plans
- Updated: Replaced double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans with permanent increased data
- Dropped pricing for BYO phones for Basic and All-Inclusive Plans
Ongoing
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans and on the 4GB Basic Plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Free Huawei Watch GT2 for new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 3a 64GB and 4 XL 64GB/128GB with Sweet Pay
- Updated: removed $10 monthly credit for new activations only on the $35/mo. prepaid plan which is now permanently at $25/mo. instead of $35/mo.
- $50 Prepaid plan with unlimited Talk & Text + 5GB data is now permanent instead of a limited-time offer
- Removed both previous $25 Prepaid plans
Ongoing
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LGK61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
