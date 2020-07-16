PREVIOUS|
Fido offering 500 new customers $140 in savings over four months

Jul 16, 2020

2:38 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogers’ sub-brand Fido is offering a promotion for new customers. 

New subscribers can save $140 CAD over four months with a Fido Payment Program on select plans. The offer is available online-only.

How the $140 in savings works is the $40 setup service is waived, and then there’s a $25 monthly bill credit for four months.

Fido is sending out an e-mail offering up to 500 new customers the deal. The promotion is available until August 4th and while supplies last, according to Fido.

There’s also a new Fido Xtra perk that gives the chance to win one of 1,000 Fido umbrellas.

Source: Fido

