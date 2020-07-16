Microsoft no longer manufacturing the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

Microsoft is halting the production of the Xbox One X and the still somewhat recently released Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ahead of the Xbox Series X’s launch this fall.
“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge.
The only Xbox One console iteration that is still being manufactured is the Xbox One S.
While production is ending on both these versions of the Xbox One, at least some retailers will likely still have the system in stock over the next few months.
Microsoft’s Xbox One X launched back in November 2017 as a hardware update to the Xbox One. The 4K-capable Xbox One X features 6 teraflops of power compared to the Xbox Series X’s 12 teraflops. I’ve used an Xbox One X as my primary gaming platform for the last few years, and I’ve been very impressed with the console’s performance, especially when it comes to the number of games that play in true 4K with HDR.
The Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition are likely being discontinued to make way for the often rumoured, less-powerful next-gen Xbox codenamed ‘Lockhart.’
Reports indicate that this console will be officially revealed in August and that Microsoft plans to release it alongside the Series X this holiday. Sometimes referred to as the Xbox Series S, this less powerful next-gen Xbox reportedly supports 1080p/1440p gaming instead of 4K like the Series X.
Microsoft’s first-party Xbox Series X ‘Game Showcase’ is set for July 23rd. Gameplay footage of Halo Infinite, arguably the Series X’s most anticipated game, will be shown off for the first time at the event.
Microsoft also recently confirmed that Project xCloud, its game streaming service, is coming to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in September at no additional cost. Game Pass Ultimate costs priced at $16.99 CAD per month.
Source: The Verge
