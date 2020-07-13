PREVIOUS|
News

Galaxy Buds Live support page appears on Samsung’s website

The new wireless earbuds will reportedly sport active noise-cancelling

Jul 13, 2020

2:44 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Buds Live

Support pages for rumoured Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have now shown up on Samsung South Korea’s website.

The Buds Live might be revealed on August 5th at Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, however, it’s also possible that Samsung will show off the Buds Live with the Galaxy Watch 3 on July 22nd.

The Galaxy Live Buds are expected to feature active noise-cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 and a bean-shaped design.

A recent leak from Evan Blass, showed off the earbuds in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘White’ and ‘Black colour’ variants Live Buds variants.

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Jul 11, 2020

10:03 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Huawei P50 Pro and ZenFone 7 leaks from last week

News

Jul 10, 2020

2:44 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G ad leaks online showing off ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour

News

Jul 13, 2020

3:24 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be revealed at August 5 Unpacked event: rumour

News

Jul 9, 2020

8:22 PM EDT

These are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds

Comments