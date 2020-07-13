Galaxy Buds Live support page appears on Samsung’s website

Support pages for rumoured Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have now shown up on Samsung South Korea’s website.
The Buds Live might be revealed on August 5th at Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, however, it’s also possible that Samsung will show off the Buds Live with the Galaxy Watch 3 on July 22nd.
The Galaxy Live Buds are expected to feature active noise-cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 and a bean-shaped design.
A recent leak from Evan Blass, showed off the earbuds in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘White’ and ‘Black colour’ variants Live Buds variants.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: SamMobile
Comments