PREVIOUS|
News

These are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Jul 9, 2020

8:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has appeared in all its glory.

These new images are courtesy of Evan Blass, who has been remarkably consistent for several years. These new earbuds are a follow-up to Samsung’s current Galaxy Buds+ model but will come with a unique design in the shape of a kidney bean.

amsung Galaxy Buds Live

The wireless earbuds are rumoured to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), have two speakers, multiple microphones, and will come with what seems to be a smaller charging case and resembles Apple’s AirPod case.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is expected to be officially announced alongside the Note20 devices on August 5th.

Source: Evan Blass (Patreon)

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

Samsung confirms virtual Unpacked 2020 event for August 5

News

Jul 7, 2020

12:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks with first real-world images

News

Jul 8, 2020

2:23 PM EDT

Samsung will reportedly ditch including a charger with future smartphones

Comments