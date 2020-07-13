PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be revealed at August 5 Unpacked event: rumour

We might have to wait a little longer to catch our first glimpse of Samsung's next foldable smartphone

Jul 13, 2020

3:24 PM EDT

Galaxy Fold

A new report indicates that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be announced at Samsung’s upcoming August 5th Unpacked event where the company is expected to reveal the often-rumoured Galaxy Note 20 series.

Max Weinbach, an often-reliable source of leaks and a writer at XDA Developers, recently tweeted that we won’t see the Fold 2 at Unpacked.

He goes on to say that the smartphone’s software isn’t “even close to ready for a September launch.” Weinbach says we’ll likely see the phone launch in October but that there’s no way it would be ready for September.

That said, there’s a possibility Samsung could still tease the smartphone in some way during its August 5th Unpacked event.

Some rumours indicate that Samsung has plans to shift the Fold line’s name to the ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2‘ in an effort to move all of its foldable smartphones under one brand. It’s also likely the company wants to rebrand the Galaxy Fold line after the widely reported technical issues the foldable handset experienced related to its display.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly sport a 7.59-inch foldable inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2213 x 1689 pixel resolution. Further, the Z Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a 6.23-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a front-facing hole-punch camera.

Source: @MaxWinebach

