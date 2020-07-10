Here’s how to watch Ubisoft’s E3-like ‘Forward’ digital event

Normally, Ubisoft holds a major conference at the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) every year in June.
However, with E3 being one of many events to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the French publishing giant is instead shifting to an all-digital presentation called Ubisoft Forward.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 12th and feature new announcements and footage from a variety of upcoming titles. The stream will run on ubisoft.com/Forward, as well as Ubisoft’s YouTube, Twitch and Mixer channels.
Kicking off the day at 11am PT/2pm ET is a stream featuring content from already released games like Just Dance 2020, The Division 2 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
The main event, meanwhile, will begin at 12pm PT/3pm ET. So far, we actually have a decent idea of what to expect from the show.
Namely, the company has confirmed that we’ll see new footage from Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion and Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as the latter studio’s new battle royale game, Hyper Scape. Ubisoft says at any point during main stream, you can also log in to your Ubisoft account to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC.
Further, Ubisoft says there are a “few other surprises” in store.
It’s possible that one of these could be a new Far Cry game, in which Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito is rumoured to star. Other Ubisoft games that we haven’t seen in a while include Ubisoft Montpellier’s Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft Quebec’s Gods and Monsters and Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. While seemingly unlikely, there’s also always a chance that we could finally hear about a new Splinter Cell and/or Prince of Persia game.
What are you hoping to see from Ubisoft Forward? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Ubisoft
Comments