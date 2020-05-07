Ubisoft reveals first gameplay footage of Montreal-developed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

After showing off a CG cinematic trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last week, Ubisoft revealed the first gameplay footage of the Montreal-developed title during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox third-party games event today.
The brief gameplay trailer showed off the game’s next-gen visuals, including its Viking-era setting, longboats, siege combat and take on England during the Dark Ages. Valhalla focuses on a Viking raider named Eivor, with players once again being able to play as a man or a woman, much like 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
As is always the case with Assassin’s Creed titles, even with Ubisoft claiming the sections of the game featured in the trailer are pulled from gameplay footage, it’s difficult to know for sure what elements will actually be interactive. For example, sieging a castle in the context of an Assassin’s Creed game would be very compelling, but it’s unclear if the footage of this in the trailer is an in-game cinematic or actual gameplay.
During an interview after the trailer, Ashraf Ishmael, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s creative director at Ubisoft Montreal, explained how his team has reinvented the series’ combat and added duel wield weapons, all to give players a “fresh take on player progression.”
The game also supports Microsoft’s ‘Smart Delivery’ technology that allows consumers to buy one copy of the game and have it work across Xbox One consoles and the Xbox Series X at no additional cost.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to launch this coming holiday season on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.
