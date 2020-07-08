LG’s premium devices make remote working a breeze

If you’re someone who relies on a smartphone for work it’s hard to look past LG’s slate of premium handsets. Currently, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen represents this perfectly, but it’s really some of the thoughtful additions the company’s packed into the handset that make it perfect for work on-the-go, at home, or anywhere else you might need to set up and get work done.

When you’re working away from home, there are a few things that you need to succeed and LG’s focusing on these key areas with its premium handsets.

If you ask me what’s essential in a work device, I’d start with battery life and 5G connectivity, but a nice screen, clear speakers, plus an easy-to-use and high-quality camera. There are a few other things I’ll touch on below, but those are the essentials.

If you’re unfamiliar with the LG’s phones, the LG V60 ThinQ represents its current premium handset. Still, the company has more devices in the pipeline that will take what’s excellent about the LG V60 ThinQ and incorporate the best features into their other high-end devices

The more time between charging, the more work you can get done

The worst thing that could happen to you while you’re working remotely is your phone’s battery dying. Sure, you could always carry around a portable battery, but wouldn’t it be more helpful to get a phone that you know is going to last?

That’s LG’s goal with its premium handsets. Phones that you can trust to get through a day of heavy work or a few days of lighter use. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G exemplifies this with its massive 5,000 mAh unit that, in my time with it has blown me away.

It’s hard to stress how vital battery life is since most people aren’t often far away from a charger, but once you go to a powerhouse battery like one from an LG handset, there really isn’t any going back. Without a charge, you might as well grab a sharpie and take notes on the back of the phone, so LG’s commitment to having stellar battery life is very reassuring for people like me who like to work remotely.

Ahead of the 5G curve

Another plus LG is packing into its devices is 5G capabilities like the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. As mobile services providers across Canada ramp up their 5G networks, it’s going to be a much larger selling feature.

Therefore, if you plan on buying a phone this year, and owning it for two to five years, 5G is very important to have.

5G is the next generation of mobile cellular data networks, and it’s going to be a lot faster than the current LTE standard that most Canadians are used too.

If you’re wondering how this will impact you, think about how much time you spend waiting for websites to load, videos to buffer, and emails to send.

Imagine if all that happened almost instantly, you’d save days worth of time by the end of the year, and you’d be that much more effective than your co-workers who are still stuck with older phones without a 5G modem.

LG isn’t using 5G as a buzzword. It’s packing future technologies into its premium handsets today, making sure that its customers get the best and fastest experience in the years to come, which is a pretty good move, and an incredible value if you ask me.

Seeing is believing, but hearing is just as important

LG knows that both phone cameras and the screens are incredibly important on its premium handsets, so it built them to the finest specifications. This means regardless if you’re taking videos of your kids, recording a work meeting, or using your phone to scan important documents, you’re using a phone you can trust to capture and display whatever you need accurately.

I’ll start with the screen. LG used P-OLED technology, which means the screen still has beautiful and accurate OLED colours, including perfect blacks. Yet, it’s also strong and thin, making for a more premium feeling device, which is nice to have considering how often you hold it in your hand.

Plus, P-OLED screens are more flexible than other OLED tech, so they’re less prone to cracking when they drop. If you’re always on the move or working in a busy environment, that peace of mind is nice to have.

On the other sides of LG’s premium phones, the camera, microphone and speakers are also superb. You’ve got 8K video recording for exceptional clarity, plus loud speakers, so no matter what you’re listening to or where, you’ll be able to hear it.

One of the more interesting features that may go unnoticed in practice but will make a big difference is LG’s ‘Voice Bokeh’ feature.

This allows the phone to isolate voices while people are talking and decrease the background noise. This means that if you’re conducting a work meeting outside, you can record it and not have to worry about loud street sounds, music blaring from the cottage next to yours, or any other unwanted sounds.

Real multitasking

Think of all the times when you use your phone to copy and paste things from one app to another or take notes from a YouTube video while it’s playing. These are two base-level examples of things I think a lot of people do, or try to do on their phones.

With the LG V60ThinQ 5G Dual Screen, that becomes a breeze.

For instance, I like to take notes, a lot of notes, so I set up the second screen to automatically open to the LG notes app. The immediacy of having a notepad instantly when you open the phone makes it feel so much more fluid and easy to take notes.

It’s hard to put into words, but this makes the phone ultra-convenient. You can set any app you want to open by default or have the device open to a second home screen, but for me having a note-taking app less than a second away was a game-changer.

Having the second screen also means you can fold the phone into a little tent shape to watch videos, or you can fold it slightly and stand it up on its side to make video calls. Both of these functions are things that people attempt to replicate with Popsockets, but having it built into the book-ish shape of the phone is way more functional and perfect for working from small tables, the tailgate of a truck or propped up on your lap wherever you are.

Why LG’s phones are right for you

If you’ve been looking for a new phone, the V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen proves that LG’s high-end handsets are geared towards the growing population of mobile workers.

The company is offering outstanding value with its current premium phone. I can only imagine that as it refines what makes this phone so perfect for working remotely, its next device will be even better.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships, and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.