Tim Hortons eCamp partners with Kids Help Phone to provide mental health support

The support will be available to campers 24/7

Jun 29, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is partnering with Kids Help Phone to provide mental health support to youth campers until the end of 2020.

Participants in the virtual Tims eCamp will be given a keyword that provides 24/7 access to Kids Help Phone’s texting service. Campers will be connected to a trained-volunteer crisis responder for support on any issue.

“This partnership with Kids Help Phone gives our campers a safe and reliable resource that they can count on in times of need,” said Dave Newnham, the president and executive director of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, in a press release.

Youth in the program typically have access to camper support specialists and nurses who can assist with mental health issues, but with the shift to a virtual camp things are different this year. The support specialists will still be providing help, but the partnership with Kids Help Phone ensures that the campers will have access to support 24/7.

The foundation notes that it plans on finding more ways to help youth and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Tim Hortons

