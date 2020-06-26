All-electric Cadillac Lyriq to be revealed on August 6

After cancelling its Lyriq show car reveal in early March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, GM is now ready to pull back the curtain on the mysterious vehicle.
The automaker has slated the event for August 6th at 7pm ET/4pm PT, and interested parties can watch it live at media.cadillac.com.
GM also has a brief teaser on its media site, but it’s one of those classic car commercials that doesn’t show much driving and instead says things like, “the birds renew their notes, and through the air their mingled music floats.”
GM pushed back the reveal of both the Lyric and its all-electric Hummer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The car manufacturer’s CEO has now said that both vehicle reveals are coming soon. Therefore, it stands to reason that after the Lyric, we’re finally going to get to see the EV Hummer.
The Lyric is Cadillacs’ first EV, and it’s slated to go on sale sometime in 2022. It can also be assumed that the car is going to feature GM’s well regarded SuperCrusie hands-free driving system since it’s become a flagship feature across the Cadillac fleet.
The design also looks a bit boxier than other EVs and in a recent interview with Automobile, the company’s design director said, “we are making a bit of a departure with our battery-electric vehicles. It’s really about taking the crisp features and blending in a bit more muscular lines and beauty in the surface…”
There isn’t much more information regarding the car, but stay tuned to MobileSyrup for a full breakdown after the event on the 6th.
Source: Cadillac, Electrek, Automobile
