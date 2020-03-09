Cadillac cancels April electric vehicle reveal over coronavirus concerns

GM-owned Cadillac is cancelling its upcoming electric vehicle reveal event amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
In late February, the automaker announced that it was on the preparing to reveal an all-electric SUV based on its new BEV3 battery platform.
Now, GM is scaling back the launch keynote, according to The Verge, and so far, the launch event hasn’t been rescheduled.
Alongside this news, we have also learned that the company’s SUV is called the Lyriq. This EV will be followed up by an electric sedan called the Celestiq.
GM will likely clarify how it plans to reveal these vehicles soon. The car manufacturer could livestream a pre-recorded event, similar to how other companies have adapted to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
