Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale, offers big discounts on tech

Jun 26, 2020

10:08 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada

Best Buy Canada promised to bring Canadians that its latest sale will feature prices ‘even lower than Boxing Day 2019.’ Well, the deals are now live and there are some discounts to consider. Here is a round-up and it seems these are valid for the next few days.

TVs

Smart home

Headphones and portable speakers

Gaming

Smartphones and Tablets

