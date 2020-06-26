Best Buy Canada promised to bring Canadians that its latest sale will feature prices ‘even lower than Boxing Day 2019.’ Well, the deals are now live and there are some discounts to consider. Here is a round-up and it seems these are valid for the next few days.
TVs
- LG 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $1,099.99 (Save $100)
- LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $849.99 (Save $350)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA X750F Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android LED TV for $899.99 (Save $650)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,099 (Save $100)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (Save $300)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA X750F Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android LED TV for $899.99 (Save $650)
Smart home
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $249.99 (Save $80)
- Google Home Mini for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (Save $60)
- Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (Save $49)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $249.99 (Save $50)
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 5 1080p HD Cameras for $374.99 (Save 125)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $899.99 (Save 150)
- Arlo Pro 2 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 2 1080p HD Cameras for $368.98 (Save $111)
- Google Home for $39.99 (Save $59)
- Ring Door View Cam Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $109.99 (Save $100)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $59.99 (Save $15)
Headphones and portable speakers
- Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $199.99 (save $100)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 $399.99 (Save $100)
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Refurbished – for $79.99 (Save $200)
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019) – White – Refurbished for $159.99 (Save $60)
- Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset for $49.99 (Save $30)
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds for $139.99 (Save $20)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.98 (Save $100)
- UE Megablast Waterproof Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa for $199.99 (Save $50)
- UE WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $79.99 (Save $50)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $199.97 (Save $50)
Gaming
- Playstation 4 Console 500GB with Dualshock 4 Controller (Refurbished) for $259.99 (Save $40)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) for $9.99 (Save $10)
- Wireless Joy Con Controller for Nintendo Switch for $59.99 (Save $60)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Grey Joy-Con with Zoopa Q165 Quadrocopter for $429.99 (Save $15)
- FIFA 20 (PS4) for $19.99 (Save $30)
Smartphones and Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 128GB Windows 10 Tablet for $999.99 (Save $200)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 1TB (3rd Gen) with Folio Case & Screen Protector for $1,329.99 (Save $765)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Tablet for $1,399.99 (Save $669)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB for $569.99 (Save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for $919 (Save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for $1,219 (Save $100)
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB Certified Refurbished for $369 (Save $430)
- Apple iPhone X 64GB Smartphone Refurbished for $647.99 (Save $651)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB Open Box for $987.89 (Save $451)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments