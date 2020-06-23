Spotify bringing back personalized ‘Summer Rewind’ playlists

Spotify is going to bring back its personalized ‘Summer Rewind’ playlist on June 24th for both free and premium users.
The playlist was first introduced back in 2017, and is filled with users’ most-streamed songs from the past summer allowing you to reminisce and rediscover your old favourites.
It’s important to note that since it’s a collection of your favourite songs from previous summers, it will only appear if you listened to songs on the platform during the summers of 2016 to 2019.
Spotify is also releasing its Summer Predictions playlist which includes songs that it thinks are going to be the soundtrack of the summer this year. It includes Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles, Are You Bored Yet? by Wallows and This is America by Childish Gambino.
This playlist is already live and can be accessed here. Both the Summer Rewind and Summer Predictions playlists are accessible through the service’s Summer page.
