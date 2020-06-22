‘Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ skips theatre run for digital debut

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is skipping its planned theatre run, according to Variety.
The movie will now make its debut on premium digital rental services and the CBS All Access streaming service in early 2021.
The animated film’s release was set for May 22nd, but was delayed to August 7th due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to have ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”…[it will] join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS digital, in a recent press release.
In addition, the service will also be getting a previously planned rebrand in time for the launch of the movies. As part of the rebrand, CBS All Access will include all previous seasons of ‘SpongeBob Squarepants.’
‘Sponge on the Run’ is the third entry in the TV series’ film franchise, following 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.
Both movies have earned a combined total of more than $450 million USD (about $608 million CAD) globally.
The third entry sees Spongebob and his best friend Patrick try to rescue the titular character’s pet snail, Gary.
