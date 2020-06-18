Huawei EMUI 10.1 to start rolling out to more devices

Huawei introduced EMUI 10.1 with the P40 series back in March. Now, Huawei is finally bringing the updated user interface to some of its other handsets on the market.
The phones available in Canada that’ll get the update include:
- P30
- P30 Pro
- Mate 20 Pro
- Mate 30 Pro
The EMUI 10.1 update makes the user interface look more refined. Additionally, it features new fingerprint unlock animations, improvements to the UI smoothness, multi-window support and support for Huawei’s voice assistant Celia.
The update will start to roll out in mid-July, but it’s unclear if it’ll come to Canadian handsets at the same time. We’ve reached out to Huawei to learn more about the Canadian details.
Source: Android Police
Update: 06/18/2020: Huawei Canada says EMUI 10.1 will roll out to more devices in mid-July.
Comments