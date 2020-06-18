Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for up to $510 off at Staples

If you’ve been looking to get a deal on an Apple Watch Series 4, you’re in luck.
Staples Canada is holding a sale on the cellular and GPS versions of the Apple Watch Series 4, which includes the wearable ’40mm’ and ’44mm’ models.
The 40mm model is on sale for as low as $399.99 CAD (previously $649.99), while the 44mm model will cost you as low as $429.99 (previously $689.99).
It should be noted that the savings won’t be here for too long as the Staples sale will last until June 19th at 11:59pm.
Other retailers like Best Buy currently has the Apple Watch Series 4 on sale as well.
Prices may vary, though, as some watches are more expensive than others, depending on the colour of the strap or other aspects. So you might have to choose between price over fashion to get the best value.
Check out the sale on Staples’ online store here.
