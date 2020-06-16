Google Stadia Premiere Edition gets permanent $30 price cut in Canada

Google has permanently cut the price of its Stadia game streaming price in Canada.
Now, Canadians get the Stadia Premiere Edition for $139.99 CAD, down from its previous $169.99 price tag.
Available exclusively on the Google Store, the Premiere Edition includes a Stadia controller and 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra.
However, it’s important to note that Google has removed the Premiere Edition’s free three-month subscription to Stadia Pro. At a cost of $11.99/month, Stadia Pro allows you to stream in 4K and offers a number of games at no additional cost. Currently, the Stadia Pro free games catalogue features 18 titles.
For context, three months of Stadia Pro would work out to $35.97, so in that sense, the Premiere Edition has lost a bit of value. On the other hand, this can be somewhat offset by the free month of Stadia Pro that can be claimed by any new user with a Google account on Stadia.com.
Outside of the Premiere Edition, Stadia can be accessed by anyone for free, although games will still need to be purchased individually. Further, streaming resolution is capped at 1080p.
In addition to the price drop, Google has confirmed that survival-RPG Windbound is launching on Stadia on August 28th, while the classic Japanese role-playing game-inspired Cris Tales will release on November 17th.
