Telus CEO donating $100,000 to McGill University Health Centre research team

Telus CEO Darren Entwistle is donating $100,000 of his salary to a research team at McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).
The funds will support projects aiming to understand the impact of virtual connections on hospitalized patients who are cut off from their families and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This timely research project will bring light to the health benefits of staying connected to loved ones, even virtually, in times of need,” said Julie Quenneville, the MUHC Foundation president, in a press release.
The project will evaluate the impact of virtual calls on anxiety, social isolation, depression and perceived stress. The university outlines that the data gathered from this study will service as a proof of concept to test interventions in similar situations.
Entwistle is forgoing his salary for April, May and June to donate to Canadian health care workers on the front lines battling COVID-19 and choose the MUHC as one of the recipients.
