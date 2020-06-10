All-electric Ford F-150 coming mid-2022

In a recent interview with CNBC, Ford COO Jim Farley let it slip that electric transit vans and F-150 trucks are going to make their debut in the middle of 2022.
Farley furthered this by claiming that Ford is the number one in the pickup truck and van maker across Western Europe and the United States. The company has shown off a promising EV with the Mustang Mach-E, but it will be interesting to see what Ford unveils in these other automotive categories.
The van will likely be a big hit for businesses once it becomes available, but on the consumer side of things, the truck is what’s getting people excited.
The EV market has been growing considerably over the past few years, but there still isn’t a mass-market electric truck. Tesla, Rivian and GM are all getting closer to releasing their vehicles, so Ford is going to need an impressive offering when it shows off its new F-150 at an event later in June.
