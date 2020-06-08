Motorola launches new One Fusion Plus phone with pop-up camera

Motorola has announced a new smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera, marking the second pop-up camera phone in about half a year.
The One Fusion Plus will launch in select countries in Europe. While there’s no word on a Canadian launch yet, Motorola told MobileSyrup that it’s “always listening to our consumers and assessing what is best for the market.”
Aside from its pop-up selfie camera, the new Motorola One Fusion Plus sports a 6.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display. It doesn’t have a notch or hole-punch cutout. From the outside, the One Fusion looks very similar to the Motorola One Hyper, another phone with a pop-up selfie camera released late last year (the One Hyper released in Canada just last month).
However, looks and display specs are the only real similarities. To start, the One Fusion Plus boasts a quad-camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a wide-angle 8-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The One Hyper only had two rear-mounted cameras.
On the inside, the One Fusion Plus is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and a faster Snapdragon 730 processor.
Finally, the One Fusion Plus includes an FM radio receiver and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Unfortunately, not everything about the One Fusion Plus is better than the One Hyper. For example, the Fusion has a 16-megapixel sensor in the pop-up camera compared to 32-megapixels in the One Hyper. It also has 15W charging instead of the 27W charging in the One Hyper.
The Motorola One Fusion will retail for €299 (roughly $451.89 CAD), a fair bit less than the $520 One Hyper.
Image credit: Motorola
Source: The Verge
