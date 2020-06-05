PREVIOUS|
Koodo selling iPhone XR and 5GB plans on sale, plus more

There are quite a few Android phones on sale too

Jun 5, 2020

1:28 PM EDT

If you’re looking for a new phone at a low cost right now, Koodo currently has a few handsets on sale.

The carrier is highlighting the LG Q70, the Pixel 4 and the iPhone XR, but there are several other deals on the carrier’s website.

On the plan side of things, most of the deals aren’t new, but Koodo is still offering its 5GB plan for $50 CAD, which is the same deal as most of the other flanker brands like Fido and Virgin Mobile.

The phones that are on sale are as follows:

You can check out the rest of the phones here, and the plans here.

Source: Koodo

