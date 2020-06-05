Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update adds Black Lives Matters message

Call of Duty developer, Infinity Ward, is continuing to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The developer has added a message to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare related to Black Lives Matter. The notification appears each time the game is launched, in loading screens when finishing a multiplayer session and whenever you switch to a different mode.
“Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stands for equality and inclusion,” Infinity Ward said in a statement.
“We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”
The move comes following the developer’s decision to make a greater effort to clean up toxic behaviour in Call of Duty games, including acts of racism.
Othe companies like EA and Square Enix have taken a step further by donating various social justice organizations against racial discrimination.
