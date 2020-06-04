iOS 13.5.5 code suggests Apple is working on a services bundle

Apple might be planning to introduce a service bundle that would include Apple TV+, Apple Music and more.
9to5Mac has found evidence in the iOS 13.5.5 beta code that suggests the tech giant is working on bundling its services into a single subscription. The publication uncovered references to a “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription,” that weren’t present in older versions of iOS.
If Apple were to introduce a bundle option, it could offer its services at a lower price but also keep its users tied to its ecosystem of products services.
Reports about the possibility of an “Apple bundle” have been around since 2019. For instance, there were rumours that Apple was in talks with music producers and publishers to bundle content into a single subscription. The hints found in the recent code shows that the tech giant is likely still working on a bundle.
Apple News+ costs $12.99 CAD, Apple TV+ is priced at $5.99, Apple Music costs $9.99 and Apple Arcade is $4.99. It would be interesting to see what a bundled option for these services would cost.
It’s important to note that even though there have been references to a potential bundle in the new iOS code, it’s unknown when or if Apple even plans to launch the option.
However, it does show that Apple is thinking about the possibility of bundling its services, which means that we may see the option in the future.
Source: 9to5Mac
