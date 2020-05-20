Second generation Motorola Razr may launch in September

While the Motorola Razr didn’t seem to review well with many American publications, reportedly a second foldable is coming from the company this year.
Lenovo’s South African general manager Thibault Dousson told the Reframed Tech podcast the following: “Thereâ€™s a new iteration [of the Razr â€“ ed] coming up. Thereâ€™s one in September I think, coming up.” The reference comes at the 18 minute mark.
The first Razr went on sale in February in the U.S. but Motorola revealed the foldable back in November. Motorola unveiling a new Razr two months earlier than it did last year wouldn’t be a huge surprise. It’s not uncommon for some companies, especially when starting a new brand. The Motorola Razr only became available in Canada in April, so it might feel like a really quick turnaround time for us above the border.
As previously mentioned, the Razr didn’t get reviewed too well.Â EngadgetÂ said that the phone had mediocre battery life, the main camera is lacking, and it has a dimmer screen than other phones in its price range, according to the reviewer.
