PlayStation’s big June Days of Play sale offers discounts on games, accessories and memberships

Every year, Sony holds a major ‘Days of Play’ sale to offer discounts on all kinds of PlayStation products.
In 2020, the promotion will run from June 3rd to 17th and feature discounts on PlayStation 4 games, accessories and subscriptions. Notably, there is no deal on PS4 consoles, controllers or PS VR headsets.
Here’s the full list of Days of Play offers:
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission — $14.99 CAD
- Blood & Truth — $29.99
- Days Gone — $29.99
- Death Stranding — $39.99
- Dreams — $39.99
- Everybody’s Golf VR — $19.99
- Farpoint — $14.99
- Gold Wireless Headsets — $79.99 CAD
- The Last of Us Remastered and select other PlayStation Hits games — $9.99
- MediEvil — $19.99
- MLB The Show 20 — $49.99 CAD
- Nioh 2 — $49.99 CAD
- Predator: Hunting Grounds — $39.99
- Platinum Wireless Headset — $159.99 CAD
- 12 months PlayStation Plus membership — 30 percent off
- 3 months PlayStation Now membership — 20 percent off
- 12 Months PlayStation Now membership — 30 percent off
It’s important to note that these game deals apply to physical copies sold at various retailers in Canada. However, an accompanying digital Days of Play sale will also run from June 3rd to 17th on the PlayStation Store. Sony says this will include discounts on “blockbuster” titles, although it will reveal more information on the PlayStation Blog in the coming days.
Finally, the PlayStation Gear Store will offer 20 percent off all regular-priced merchandise during this time by using the promo code ‘DAYSOFPLAY20.’ The Gear Store has all kinds of branded merch that feature both PlayStation logos and imagery from exclusive PlayStation games, such asÂ Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Last of Us Part II, God of WarÂ andÂ Bloodborne. See more here.
Source: PlayStation
