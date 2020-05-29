Here’s what’s coming to Quibi in June 2020

Quibi has revealed the new original content that is hitting its service in June.
June 1st
- Royalties (scripted)
June 8th
- Don’t Look Deeper (scripted)
- Nice One! (game show)
June 22nd
- Mapleworth Murders (scripted)
- Ten Weeks (documentary)
The animated series Andy Cohen Diaries and news show 60 in 6 by CBS News are also set to hit Quibi sometime next month, but specific dates have yet to be confirmed.
While Quibi is predominantly a mobile-only streaming service, the company has been working on other viewing methods. Earlier this week, the company rolled out AirPlay support to allow iOS users to cast content to a larger screen. Further, Chromecast support is set to come sometime in June.
Image credit: Quibi
