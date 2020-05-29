PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Quibi in June 2020

A Ron Funches-hosted game show and star-studded murder mystery are among the new originals hitting the service in June

Nice One Ron Funches

Quibi has revealed the new original content that is hitting its service in June.

June 1st

  • Royalties (scripted)

June 8th

  • Don’t Look Deeper (scripted)
  • Nice One! (game show)

June 22nd

  • Mapleworth Murders (scripted)
  • Ten Weeks (documentary)

The animated series Andy Cohen Diaries and news show 60 in 6 by CBS News are also set to hit Quibi sometime next month, but specific dates have yet to be confirmed.

While Quibi is predominantly a mobile-only streaming service, the company has been working on other viewing methods. Earlier this week, the company rolled out AirPlay support to allow iOS users to cast content to a larger screen. Further, Chromecast support is set to come sometime in June.

Image credit: Quibi

