SaskTel will continue to waive data overages until June 8

Saskatchewan-based SaskTel announced that it will extend the waiving of overage charges until June 8th, 2020.
SaskTel began waiving overage charges for postpaid wireless plans, ‘noStrings’ prepaid wireless plans and ‘Fusion’ internet plans back in March. The measures were meant to help those impacted by COVID-19. Since then, SaskTel has extended the measures, which were previously set to expire on May 31st.
Now, SaskTel customers will be able to enjoy no data overages for a little while longer. SaskTel says that starting June 9th, data overage charges will apply when customers exceed the data allotted in their plans. Further, starting June 9th, customers will have access to the full monthly data amount on their plans.
SaskTel says they can check the data they’ve used after this data using the ‘mySasktel’ app. Additionally, customers who subscribe to data usage notifications will get a text or email before they are charged for any overages.
Additionally, for customers who now find themselves working from home, Sasktel advises making the leap to an ‘infiniNet’ or ‘interNET’ plan with unlimited data to make sure they can keep working without incurring overages after June 8th.
The carrier says it will continue to provide additional free content to its residential ‘maxTV’ and ‘maxTV Stream’ customers. You can view the full list of free content here.
You can keep up with the latest on SaskTel’s efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Comments