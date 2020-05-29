Best Buy Canada discounts select Sony 4K and 8K TVs in latest sale

If you’re finding yourself at home more now than ever it’s probably time to upgrade your TV. Best Buy Canada has unleashed a new sale on Sony TVs and the deals are aplenty. Here is the big box retailer is offering until June 15th.
- Sony BRAVIA 49″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $899.99 (was $999.99)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $999.99 (was $1099.99 – sale starts June 5)
- Sony 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,199.99 (was $1,299.99)
- Sony 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $1,899.99 (was $1,999.99)
- Sony 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $2,799.99 (was $3,299.99)
- Sony 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $4,999.99 (was $5,999.99 – sale starts June 5)
- Sony 85″ 8K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $11,999.99 (was $13,999.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments