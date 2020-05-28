PREVIOUS
New updates are coming to Pokémon Masters in May and early June

 You'll be able to collect Dawn and her Turtwig as a new Sync Pair starting June 10th

May 28, 2020

9:01 PM EDT

New updates are coming to Pokémon Masters in May and early June that includes a character from the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl series.

First off is the “The Star of the Contest” event that features Pokemon’s Dawn and her partner Turtwig — odd considering Dawn never had a Turtwing in the series — interacting with other sync pairs on the island. Anyone who’s completed Chapter 1 of the main story can participate in the event.

Alongside this,  you’ll be able to collect Dawn and her Turtwig as a new Sync Pair. Both the event and the new Sync Pair will be available starting June 10th.  There’s also login bonus if a user logs in every day from now until June 10th they can earn up to 1,400 gems.

Before that; however, Johto gym leader Jasmine and her Steelix will be available starting June 4th.

Lastly, there’s a Special Rally that’ll occur from May 31st to June 20th and throughout this, players will be able to complete missions to earn gyms, co-op sync orbs and training items. Players that complete all the missions will obtain 5-star Power-Ups.

