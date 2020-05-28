Uber Eats offering exclusive burgers from Mitch Marner, Max Domi and more

To celebrate National Burger Day, Uber Eats has partnered with Off The Menu to offer exclusive burgers that were conceived by celebrities.
While this ‘Burger Showdown’ event is mostly taking place in a variety of U.S. cities, Toronto has been included as the sole Canadian municipality.
Altogether, the Toronto branch of the campaign features seven burgers from the following celebrities (who partnered with local chefs):
- The Bell Burger (from actress Catherine Bell)
- The Holy Max (from Winnipeg-born pro hockey player Max Domi)
- Hot for Priestley (from Vancouver-born actor Jason Priestley)
- Fiesta in the 6 (from Toronto-born Bacholerette contestant Kevin Wendt)
- The MacPhee (from actress Katherine McPhee)
- Mitch One Six (from Markham, Ontario-born pro hockey player Mitch Marner)
- The Winnick Wonder (from Etobicoke, Ontario-born actress Katheryn Winnick)These can all be ordered from UberEats between May 28th and 31st using the above links.
You can see videos featuring the celebrities detailing their creations here.
Further, you can vote on your favourite burgers for a chance to win a collection of prizes, including:
- A $500 Uber Eats gift card
- A signed jersey from one of the participating athletes
- A gift box of exclusive Burger Showdown Merch collection
- A ton of restaurant gift certificates
- A 3 month-supply of Som Sleep
You can cast your vote here.
